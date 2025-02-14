  • Home Home

Home gardener alarmed by neighbor's weed killer use: 'Will these chemicals get into my food?'

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: iStock

Having neighbors can be a blessing, but some neighbors are more challenging to handle than others. 

Such was the case for one Redditor who shared a post that read, "I live in the suburbs and my neighbors love grass. I wanna eat the dandelions in my yard but was wondering if all the chemicals they spray on their yard is going to make it dangerous for me to eat them. Will these chemicals get into my food?"

This person was wise to question whether their food was safe to eat, as chemicals used on yards can destroy the soil's microbiome, harm the local ecosystem, and contaminate water sources. That means chemicals can damage not only the yard in which they are sprayed but also nearby ones. 

As one Reddit user responded, "Very much yes. Aerosolized or via runoff."

The original poster also mentioned they grew berries and potatoes, which is an excellent way to save a few bucks on groceries. (Growing your own food enables you to reduce your carbon footprint and gives you the benefit of knowing exactly where your food comes from, too.)

However, neighbors who insist on using pesticides in their yards can make life more difficult for homeowners looking to utilize home solutions that save them money and help keep the earth healthy.

Unfortunately, there aren't always many options when dealing with difficult neighbors.

However, in this case, one excellent place to start would be speaking with the neighbors and explaining any concerns about chemical use to see if they would consider alternative methods of protecting their yard. Mentioning a less toxic pesticide or suggesting a lawn service that uses safer methods of keeping grass looking great may sway a neighbor to change their ways.

A conversation isn't guaranteed to remedy the issue, but it's the simplest place to start and well worth the awkwardness that might occur, particularly if homegrown food is involved.

