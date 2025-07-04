Homeowner exasperated as neighbors repeatedly encroach on their property: 'Infuriating'

"Now they just keep falling into my property."

A recent Reddit post has people nodding in solidarity — and shaking their heads — over a neighbor dispute that's gotten way out of hand.

"I have these annoying neighbours who keep trying to claim part of my front yard as theirs," wrote the original poster. "They just got done spraying [Roundup] and spreading dirt on about 2/3rds of the area."

The kicker? The property line had already been surveyed and marked. Still, the OP said the neighbors built a patio right up to the fence in the backyard — not by digging or leveling the ground, but by piling small stones directly against it. "Now they just keep falling into my property," they said. "Infuriating."

That wasn't even the end of it. "Every year they get a few yards of dirt in and rake it out," the OP added. "Thing is the way they do it they kill the grass every single year. It's hilarious. Their yard for all the effort looks awful."

The post quickly filled up with replies from others who've had their own battles over property lines. One commenter talked about a family that literally removed a panel of their fence to walk through their yard. Another joked, "Good fences make good neighbors. In this case, it sounds like eight feet tall with 'No Trespassing' signs would just about do it."

Of course, it's not really just about turf wars. Disputes like these can wear homeowners down and make it harder for them to invest in long-term improvements, such as native-plant gardens or water-saving landscaping. Who wants to put in a pollinator lawn only to have it trampled, dug up, or covered in weed killer?

While legal help and security cameras are smart steps when things escalate, sometimes a physical barrier like a small fence, landscaping border, or even a cement divider can make all the difference. Clear boundaries go a long way — for peace of mind and for building greener, more respectful neighborhoods.

Another Redditor advised: "They make short, metal, garden fence sections with stakes. I like it because it is easy to install, movable, and you can take it with you if you leave.

"One commenter recommended: "A line of large rocks."

