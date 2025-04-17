Homeowner devastated after new neighbor demolishes beloved backyard feature: 'I have no idea what to do'

This homeowner was heartbroken to come home and find that a tree in his backyard that memorialized his daughter had been chopped down by the next-door neighbor overnight.

This devastated Redditor sought advice on the r/TreeLaw subreddit about the situation.

"I had a very large walnut tree that I had set up a memorial garden for my daughter around that was on my side of the fence and well within my property lines," he explained.

Normally, if there's something on your neighbor's land that poses a danger to your safety or enjoyment of your property, you can file a nuisance claim with the local court.

This can be used for anything from trees to loud neighbors or barking dogs. Most importantly, it requires both neighbors to present their cases and remediate the issue fairly in a court of law.

Instead of respecting due process, this neighbor took matters into their own hands.

"Without even a conversation, this man cut my walnut tree down to about the fence line, all within my yard," the OP continued. "A different neighbor said they saw him bring a crane in."

At that point, the damage was done. According to what the OP said next, it seemed like the neighbor knew that: "I could only find one tree law attorney in my state (NH) and they can't take my case because he already has them on retainer. I have no idea what to do."

"Make sure to tell new lawyer about reaching out to another and them telling you that they are on retainer with tree defiler. This gives premeditation as he knew it was wrong and did it anyway," pointed out one Redditor.

There are countless benefits to having trees on your property. They can raise your property value, clean the air, water, and soil, reduce stress and anxiety, and often have sentimental value due to being planted by ancestors or, like this one, acting as a memorial.

Also, old trees are disappearing from neighborhoods and urban areas at rapid rates. "Large, old trees are important shelters and food sources for birds and small mammals," said outdoor experts.

Other Redditors shared the OP's rage and hurt, with one writing, "This is so outrageous."

"The tree is actually priceless if it's a memorial. Sorry for your loss," said one comment.

