Homeowner shares infuriating video of neighbor spraying yard with dangerous substance: 'Actually scared for you'

Neighborhood squabbles can go sour quickly. Very quickly.

"Enjoy this video of our neighbor poisoning our plants," Idaho-based TikToker Kelsey Biscardi (@kelsey.biscardi) added as text to a video where a woman is seen using a tiny spray linked to a large plastic jug matching the appearance of an herbicide spray.

"A lot has happened since my original neighbor drama posts … however this is by far the worst thing we have caught on camera & confirmed our suspicions that she was poisoning the plants," they wrote as a caption for the video.

Whether the cause is trash management, noise pollution, or weed invasion, neighborhood conflicts are common. In certain cases, like this one, they can hamper one's ability to set up a climate-friendly environment for themselves.

Community mediation services are here to help solve such disputes. But sometimes, it is not enough.

"One of the plants is an apple tree & the other pumpkin," the poster said of the plants sprayed. "Since these are consumable, she was cited with a misdemeanor," they added.

Growing your own food is the best way to make sure that you are not ingesting pesticides, which have previously been linked to cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Now, the TikToker's health may be at risk if they ingest their neighbor's chemicals, which may persist once the fruit and vegetables have been cleaned, as a study revealed last year.

Other TikTok users are appalled by such behavior.

"I would press charges and have her pay for new soil and new plants," one commented, in line with the TikToker's comments about legal action.

"That's awful," another said. "I'm sorry and actually scared for you to have a neighbor like that!"

"And I thought I was the only one who had a troubled nightmare neighbor," one more added.

Not all neighbors are terrible, though, of course. If you're lucky, you could end up — or may have already ended up — next to one that will gladly help you with your garden in exchange for some of those apples and pumpkins.

