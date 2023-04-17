Thrift shopper stunned after learning how much they could make off old vintage couch: ‘It belongs in an antique shop’

A Reddit user shared a rare discovery at a thrift store — an antique couch potentially worth thousands, listed at a fraction of its value.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user shares a photo of a gorgeous antique sofa with yellow cushions and carvings embedded into the frame. The couch was listed at $525, which flabbergasted the user because it seemed expensive — until other users revealed the truth in the comments.

“It’s a gorgeous Eastlake couch that has been reupholstered … It belongs in an antique shop,” a commenter clarifies. Another commenter claims that a mere reupholstering could cost upward of $600 for such a product, which instantly makes the couch seem like a steal.

The Eastlake style of furniture was popularized in Victorian England by architect Charles Lock Eastlake, who valued more simple, functional, and streamlined designs in response to the highly decorative Rococo Revival and Renaissance Revival styles that were popular around the same time.

Now, pieces of Eastlake-style furniture sell for thousands of dollars online — the sofas, in particular, are often listed at over $2,000. It’s suddenly clear that the Redditor’s find was actually a small miracle, not a rip-off.

Thrifting and buying goods from secondhand stores helps you save money, but it also has environmental benefits. By participating in the circular economy and giving old items new life, you prevent them from ending up in a landfill.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit has become an online hub for frugal Redditors to show off their amazing deals and steals. Other users have found valuable items from watches to wallpapers and dishware.

Users shared their excitement about the couch in the comment section of the post.

“Beautiful! What a lucky find!” one user writes.

“Duuude [that is] gorgeous, probably made with horsehair. Very expensive item,” another user comments.

