Thrift shopper reveals the impossibly low price they paid for a set of authentic luxury Hermès ties: ‘What a steal’

A Reddit user may have just made the luxury score of the century.

A photo shared to the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit shows two red patterned Hermès ties, which the user says they scored at a Goodwill outlet store “for about ten cents each.”

New Hermès ties are about $240 apiece. The French luxury label is known to be one of the most expensive brands on the market.

Shopping second hand can be a game changer for the luxury lover on a budget. One reason thrift stores can be full of luxury brands is that better-made clothes often last longer. And while this also means people will wear these expensive items longer, they are also frequently found in thrift shops, too.

On the flip side, if you’ve purchased any fast fashion thinking it was a good investment because of the low sticker price, you know those garments often disappoint and don’t typically last very long. In fact, thrift stores have begun refusing donations because of the heaps of unwearable items — chiefly fast fashion.

As a result of the West’s fast-fashion obsession, large amounts of unwearable clothing are piling up around the world, according to Ethos. “Western countries ship 15 million secondhand garments to Ghana every week.”

Shopping second hand is an easy, fun, and affordable way to keep clothing out of landfills while sprucing up your wardrobe.

The Reddit thread was full of comments.

“What a steal,” one user writes.

“Wow. I have to make a road trip to the bins,” writes another.

“Thrifting is honestly a surprisingly easy way to get designer ties for cheap,” writes another. “If I bought every one I’d seen thrifting I’d literally be drowning in them!”

