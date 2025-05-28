Proud daughter transforms mom's broken hammock into stunning new outfit: 'I can't believe that was a hammock'

There are plenty of easy upcycling hacks, like repurposing glass jars or using toilet paper rolls as seed starters. This is not one of those, but it is an impressive reuse of an old, broken hammock.

In an impressive show of crafting, one person showed off a gorgeous skirt they made from their mom's broken hammock.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Shared with r/sewing on Reddit, the post shows several photos of the cute and colorful skirt. "I turned a broken hammock into my new favourite skirt," the title reads.

The first two photos show the cute full skirt in a bold checkered pattern. The subsequent photos show close-up details of their sewing expertise. Viewers can see perfectly matched-up seams and cute pockets, as well as a button closure and neatly sewn hem.

While this hack is not for the novice crafter, it is a great example of giving something that might otherwise have ended up in the landfill a new life.

According to Teen Vogue, "Upcycling is taking an item that would otherwise be heading to the garbage or recycling, and repurposing it into something new and functional that is of higher value with a new extended lifespan."

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

In other words, through upcycling, you are turning trash into treasure. This can be a fun way to experiment with new techniques and is likely to save you money. Creative folks have done everything from dyeing their old shirts to building something new out of a broken bed frame.

If you have items that you want to transform but are lacking the skills, you can also send your used clothes to companies like Trashie or try selling them on eBay or Poshmark.

Redditors were gobsmacked at this sewing transformation.

"It looks amazing! I can't believe that was a hammock," wrote one commenter.

Someone else said, "This is a gorgeous skirt and a great way to reuse a loved hammock!"

Another person added, "Wonderful story and beautiful skirt!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.