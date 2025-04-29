  • Home Home

Gardener shares brilliant idea for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'I used to toss these things away'

Commenters loved the idea.

by Lettecha Johnson
Commenters loved the idea.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Matt Gardens (@matt_gardens) shared how he composts a common household waste item with his TikTok followers. In the video, he shows how old toilet paper rolls serve a purpose once the toilet paper is gone.

@matt_gardens Before I started composting, I use to just toss these things away in the trash can. Same thing with my paper towel rolls. But not anymore! In our household, these rolls now go into the composter! Before I add it into the composter, I usually like to break it down a little bit just by cutting it up with some scissors just into some tinier bits. So, let's stop throwing away these paper towel rolls and creating waste and let's start composting them! #composting #compost #compostable #recycle #garden #gardening #gardenproject #gardening101 #plant #zone8a #gardentok #gardeninghacks ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

The scoop

"Before I started composting, I used to toss these things away in the trash can," he says in the video while holding up a toilet paper roll. He reuses paper towel rolls as well. 

To help things break down faster, Matt says he likes "cutting it up with some scissors just into some tinier bits."

How it's helping

Those toilet paper rolls are a great addition to compost, which can amend soil and provide organic nutrients for your crops. If you're growing your own food, it helps you do so chemical-free. 

Speaking of food, composting allows you to repurpose food scraps like egg shells, fruit peels, and coffee grinds, along with inedible but biodegradable materials like paper products. Then, you can keep your trash can lighter and add less to overcrowded landfills. Those landfills already mostly contain food waste, which accounts for 24% of it, per the EPA. 

Toilet paper is something everyone uses (unless they rely on a bidet), so it's a common trash item at home. Understanding how cardboard can fertilize the soil and enhance microorganism activity, such as earthworms, can inspire people to use other paper or cardboard products on hand. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

If someone doesn't feel like breaking boxes down for recycling, they can use them for lasagna mulching. With lasagna mulching, you alternate layers of green organic material, like grass or produce scraps, with layers of brown organic material, like cardboard or twigs. 

Even if you don't use toilet paper rolls for gardening, understanding your recycling options for cardboard reduces the strain on the environment. According to Integrity Recycling, cardboard recycling uses about 75% less energy than creating new cardboard from virgin materials. 

Don't forget about reusing other materials, from textiles to plastics to shoes, through organizations like GotSneakers and ThredUp.

What everyone's saying

Others in the comments love the idea, and some are using it already. 

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"My Worms love them," said one user.  

Another gardener stated, "I use them for seed starts!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x