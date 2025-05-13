You can turn your old clothes into travel rewards with this super-simple service — here's how it works

For just 20 bucks, you can send in a bag of unwanted textiles and receive the equivalent of $30 in rewards.

If you have a closet full of clothes you don't wear anymore, the recycling company Trashie offers a simple way to turn them into something useful.

These rewards come in the form of loyalty points that can be redeemed for airline miles, hotel points, Uber Cash, Regal movie tickets, Quince shopping, and more. To get started, all you have to do is purchase a Take Back Bag.

How does Trashie's program work?

The first step is to order a $20 Take Back Bag from Trashie. Once the bag arrives, you can fill it with up to 15 pounds of clean, dry textiles.

Accepted textiles include clothing in any condition, socks, shoes, towels, sheets, and pillowcases.

After filling the bag, drop it in any U.S. Postal Service mailbox or take it to the post office. Once Trashie receives and processes your items, you'll earn 500 "points." These points can be redeemed for a wide range of rewards as noted above, with 500 points equaling $30.

Why should I recycle with Trashie?

Besides the fact that it's free money, sending in a Take Back Bag offers meaningful environmental benefits.

Organizations like Trashie help reduce the amount of textile waste that ends up in landfills, which contributes to pollution and planet-warming gas emissions. By participating, you support a more circular economy where materials are reused or responsibly processed.

Additionally, decluttering your home in a rewarding way ensures that no item you've purchased goes to waste.

Smart recycling initiatives like this one make it easy to do good and get rewarded.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

Several other retailers and organizations offer programs that reward you for recycling clothing and textiles.

H&M's garment collecting program accepts clothing of any brand and condition, offering a 15% discount voucher in return.

The North Face's Clothes the Loop program allows you to drop off unwanted clothing and shoes at its stores, rewarding you with a $10 voucher for your next purchase.

