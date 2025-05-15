DIYer transforms abandoned bed into chic hallway piece with boutique feel: 'It looks professionally designed'

Getting new furniture is always exciting, but it can get expensive, too. That's why one savvy Redditor found a way around that.

They found an old bed on the side of the road, took the headboard home, and made it into a coat rack. They shared before and after photos to the community on r/upcycling so others could see exactly what they started with and where it ended up.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The finished product looks like something you could buy in a store — and it's all the better that it's also a one-of-a-kind piece, totally unique to their home.

When you reuse something old or thrown away to make something new, it's called upcycling. According to ControlTrends, individuals aren't the only ones who can benefit from this.

When businesses start upcycling, too, they can save themselves money and contribute to new industries that spring up to facilitate the upcycling process.

RethinkRebels says that upcycling is good for consumers, too. Doing it can help you get nice things at a fraction of the cost. And when businesses and brands do it, you can get products that align with your values and help the planet.

Upcycling also keeps items out of landfills, keeping them from contributing to planet-heating pollution.

So if you have old stuff sitting around your home that you want to get rid of, consider upcycling. You can often get money or store credit for it or donate it to a thrift store.

Organizations like Trashie, GotSneakers, and ThredUp can also help keep items out of the trash and let others reuse them. Each of these programs has its own process, but they can net you substantial savings, too.

The people who saw the upcycled transformation online were largely enthusiastic about it. "I really like this idea," one said.

"Very clever — it looks professionally designed," another added.

"It's really nice and I could see this in a fancy decor boutique," someone else commented.

