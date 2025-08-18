Homeowner sparks conversation after sharing photo of upcycled decor: 'These are lovely'

A DIY Redditor posted photos of decorated glass jars — one containing a candle and the other, a bouquet of flowers — in a forum dedicated to upcycling.

"These are lovely!" one commenter observed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Using glass jars that may otherwise be discarded as candle holders and vases is an excellent way to repurpose them. Decorating them like the original poster did may add to their beauty and charm.

The OP wound a ribbon with leaves around them, but the decorating options are nearly endless, so this gives an opportunity for crafters to get creative.

Repurposing objects is an excellent way to decrease waste and demand for new products.

By using things you already have, you reduce the need to purchase new items, which means manufacturers do not have to produce as much.

Product manufacturing can produce a great deal of air pollution and solid waste that ends up in landfills and can release toxic gases that contaminate the air, soil, and water.

All of the pollution and chemicals contribute substantially to the warming of the planet. It may not seem like repurposing one item would have a big impact, but imagine what the collective impact could be if every household reused a jar as a vase rather than hopping online and purchasing a new one.

Repurposing can also be a fun and rewarding way to get creative. Creating something personal for yourself or as a gift for a friend or loved one by reusing items you may have otherwise discarded is a thoughtful gesture and is a win for the planet.

Redditors were excited about the glass-jar glow-up and shared their thoughts.

"I cannot throw away glass jars," a commenter said. "(I) even found myself choosing certain food item(s) because I like the jars."

Another Redditor shared that the upcycled jars "sometimes … even turn out to be more aesthetic and beautiful than the new shop vases."

