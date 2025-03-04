  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks conversation with list of kitchen items they always save rather than throw away: 'We keep all … for reusing'

You can save yourself a trip to the store and a lot of money.

by Michelle Rochniak
You can save yourself a trip to the store and a lot of money.

Photo Credit: iStock

Instead of buying another plastic food container after your Tupperware cracks, you might be able to find a replacement in your pantry right now.

A Reddit user in r/Anticonsumption shared how they reuse everyday objects to save time and money in the kitchen.

In response to a "buy it for life" post about reusable water bottles, they said: "I have been re using glass jars for water, left overs and just about anything that needs to be contained."

Once you've finished your pasta sauce or pickles, you can also use your jar to keep herbs crisp, create a home for a plant, or even store screws and fasteners. Glass jars are truly the gift that keeps on giving.

By holding on to these reusable containers, you'll also be saving yourself a trip to the store and a lot of money. The WWF Democratic Republic of Congo reported in 2021 that the world spent $3.7 trillion on plastic products in 2019. It also costs over $32 billion a year to sort and manage that waste.

When you buy food in a glass jar, you pay for the jar in addition to the food. So, when you reuse a glass jar, you get your money's worth while minimizing the plastic in your trash.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

When the original poster asked for other items Redditors reuse instead of throwing out, several had suggestions.

One user said: "We keep all glass for reusing. We keep plastic containers for non-food storage. We keep wine corks (real ones) for mulching indoor plants so they don't dry out, we keep large plastic containers (milk, juice) for seed starting outside early and to make scoops for fertilizers."

"I also collect any soft fruit trays and toilet rolls for starting seedlings for the garden. I use those little plastic tubs for cottage cheese and the like for re-sprouting spring onions, leeks and celery on my window sill," remarked another user.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A third user shared a great tip for removing the adhesive from glass jars: "Soak the jars in warm water and then scrub with a mix of baking soda and a cheap cooking oil to get the labels and adhesive residue off."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x