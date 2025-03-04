Homeowner sparks conversation with list of kitchen items they always save rather than throw away: 'We keep all … for reusing'

You can save yourself a trip to the store and a lot of money.

Instead of buying another plastic food container after your Tupperware cracks, you might be able to find a replacement in your pantry right now.

A Reddit user in r/Anticonsumption shared how they reuse everyday objects to save time and money in the kitchen.

In response to a "buy it for life" post about reusable water bottles, they said: "I have been re using glass jars for water, left overs and just about anything that needs to be contained."

Once you've finished your pasta sauce or pickles, you can also use your jar to keep herbs crisp, create a home for a plant, or even store screws and fasteners. Glass jars are truly the gift that keeps on giving.

By holding on to these reusable containers, you'll also be saving yourself a trip to the store and a lot of money. The WWF Democratic Republic of Congo reported in 2021 that the world spent $3.7 trillion on plastic products in 2019. It also costs over $32 billion a year to sort and manage that waste.

When you buy food in a glass jar, you pay for the jar in addition to the food. So, when you reuse a glass jar, you get your money's worth while minimizing the plastic in your trash.

When the original poster asked for other items Redditors reuse instead of throwing out, several had suggestions.

One user said: "We keep all glass for reusing. We keep plastic containers for non-food storage. We keep wine corks (real ones) for mulching indoor plants so they don't dry out, we keep large plastic containers (milk, juice) for seed starting outside early and to make scoops for fertilizers."

"I also collect any soft fruit trays and toilet rolls for starting seedlings for the garden. I use those little plastic tubs for cottage cheese and the like for re-sprouting spring onions, leeks and celery on my window sill," remarked another user.

A third user shared a great tip for removing the adhesive from glass jars: "Soak the jars in warm water and then scrub with a mix of baking soda and a cheap cooking oil to get the labels and adhesive residue off."

