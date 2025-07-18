Woman shares clever hack using old food jars: 'This is awesome'

Everything can have a second life, even a sticky jam jar. This TikToker turned their empty Smuckers into a soap dispenser with a simple trick.

The scoop

Rather than frequently buying new plastic soap dispensers or purchasing a new refillable one, TikToker Sheri (@sheri_wilson_) saves money and helps the environment by upcycling a jam jar.

Sheri starts with a clean jam jar and a regular hand soap dispenser. Sheri begins by carefully drilling a small hole into the metal lid of the jar, just wide enough to fit the tube of a standard soap pump. Then, Sheri pours hand soap into the jar.

In a matter of minutes, something destined for the recycling bin is transformed into a functional and very cute soap dispenser. You could even elevate this hack by buying your favorite non-toxic hand soap in bulk and using it to refill the upcycled jar.

"Trash < strawberry soap dispenser," Sheri captioned the video.

How it's helping

In a simple yet resourceful act of sustainability, this hack offers a clever approach to reducing household waste. It combines creativity and personal style with a seriously important philosophy about environmental consciousness; no matter how small, every action counts.

Reusing and recycling just one item creates a domino effect that contributes to larger environmental goals. By giving new life to objects that might otherwise be tossed, it helps reduce landfill crowding and protects oceans from the growing threat of plastic pollution. It also promotes mindfulness about single-use items.

Single-use household goods like soap dispensers and cleaning supplies can be challenging to recycle because they are often contaminated with product, and plastic needs to be completely clean in order to be effectively recycled. Often, it ends up in a landfill.

Not least of all, this is a money-saving hack for households that regularly use liquid soap in kitchens or bathrooms; these savings add up over time. And the glass jar that's meant to contain sticky, messy jelly is sure to be strong enough to go the distance.

What everyone's saying

"That's cute actually," one comment said.

"I hate when people [are] more creative than me," one commenter joked. "This is awesome."

