Craftsperson shares incredible photo after making unexpected use of old car seat: 'It's surprisingly ergonomic'

After finishing a great crafting project, one Redditor couldn't wait to show off the results with the r/upcycling community.

"I converted a real 1992-97 Ford Bronco 40/20/40 seat into a fully functional office chair," wrote the original poster. "It's got a sturdy tilt/swivel base, the original Opal Gray upholstery, and it's surprisingly ergonomic (because it was built for long drives!)."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Upcycling is a great way to prevent perfectly good items from going to landfill. With a bit of elbow grease, it can even become an economic opportunity.

The original poster is selling the chair and is considering doing more like it. It's not that wild an idea, either. Entire companies have sprung up by giving a second life to used items. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are just some examples.

Short of business opportunities, finding new uses for old items saves users a few bucks that would otherwise have been spent on something new.

Best of all, upcycling prevents loads of pollution. When left in a landfill, items contribute to the production of methane as they decompose. That gas heats up the atmosphere, which in turn heats oceans, melts ice caps, and raises sea levels.

Methane also contributes to ocean acidification alongside carbon dioxide. More pressingly, planet-warming gases exacerbate destructive weather patterns.

Other items in landfills gradually shed microplastics. Those also find their way out into oceans, and they are then ingested by the fish we catch. Once in humans, microplastics can contribute to immune, endocrine, and reproductive problems.

Better still, upcycling means avoiding the need to build something brand new. Manufacturing has its own ecological footprint, which can be diminished the more we help used items go the extra mile.

Reddit commenters were impressed with the original poster's craftiness and the quality of the final product.

"Looks comfy!" said the top-rated reply. "Great job."

"I love the idea!" said another community member. "I would consider something from a luxury European sports car, if I had a need. Great use of materials, so clever!"

