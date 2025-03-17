  • Home Home

Maintenance worker reveals unbelievably easy trick to unclog a bathtub: 'This did it in a few seconds'

It starts with the backplate, which acts as an open airflow when its primary job isn't necessary.

by Thomas Godwin


Photo Credit: TikTok

Sometimes, simple fixes keep the gears of life spinning smoothly and keep people happy. In this case, the problem was a clogged bathtub, and a TikTok post revealed the quickest and simplest way to get the water flowing again. 

This fix won't unclog every bathtub, but it will handle most of the simple issues people run into from time to time. 

@apartmentmaintenancepro Unclog a tub with standing water in under a minute #plumbing #cloggeddrain ♬ original sound - Apartment Maintenance Pro

The scoop

Blocking the overflow drain, which is what this TikToker did, forces all the water and pressure to channel through the main drain. 

Throw in a plunger, and you no longer have to worry about two channels working against the suction and pressure the plunger generates. Welcome to basic physics.

For those who prefer the boiling water method, clogging up the overflow drain with a rag or tape will force the boiling water to remain concentrated entirely on the clog. 

This TikToker is essentially taking an open system and turning it into a closed system by removing the overflow drain from the equation.

How it's helping

Aside from the fact that a simple video clip like this helps thousands of people utilize their plunger a little more effectively than before, it also benefits in ways some may not consider. 

For one, this method avoids dumping harmful chemicals down the drain. There is always a potential for leaks along the way, and products like Drano Liquid Drain Cleaner are not exactly fantastic for the soil. 

Blocked drains often contribute to wastewater overflow, especially during heavy rains, releasing untreated waste into waterways. As it decomposes, it produces methane

Clogged drains can even lead to local soil erosion, damaging vegetation in unintended areas. Besides all of that, keeping your drains free of clogs helps avoid energy-intensive repairs and cleanup. 

What everyone's saying

As you might expect, plenty of TikTokers were more than happy to discover a simpler method for unclogging their bathtub drains. Others offered some advice for those whose bathtubs feature different designs, such as lacking a backplate. 

"Thanks! After a hour of trying everything else to unclog it, this did it in a few seconds smh," remarked one person. 

For those who can't remove the backplate, there's always another way: "Couldn't get the tub overflow off…..used duct tape to block off air. Works like a charm."

