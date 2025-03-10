Homeowner shares plumber-approved hack to easily fix clogged drains: 'Interesting idea'

Is there anything more frustrating for a homeowner than a stubborn, clogged drain? Sometimes it feels like no matter what you do, you'll have to call a plumber for a costly repair. However, one TikToker revealed what they call a plumber-approved hack that they say will save you from a clogged drain.

There's just one catch.

The scoop

TikToker RafHacks (@rafhacks) is a popular home-based influencer who posts countless life hacks designed to make your life easier. He shared a minute-long clip that details a simple three-step tip that you can do to unclog a drain.

In the TikTok, RafHacks fills a large pot with water and brings it to a boil on a stovetop. Once it's brought to a rolling boil, he brings the pot over to the sink and pours the water down the drain.

"Genius hack from a plumber," RafHacks wrote in the post description. The social media influencer said he picked up the simple hack from a plumber.

How it's helping

In theory, pouring a pot of boiling water down a clogged drain is based on the idea of loosening up whatever is clogging it. With boiling water reaching a temperature of 212 degrees Fahrenheit, it is likely hot enough to cut through many soft materials that are causing a blockage.

While some plumbers see no harm in occasionally pouring boiling water down a drain, there are a couple of major downsides. Blockages caused by soap residue, grease, and other soft materials may be easily fixed by boiling water. But if a drain is severely clogged, the boiling water may become trapped in the pipes.

The prolonged exposure may severely damage PVC pipes — one of the most common types of pipes used in homes. Additionally, pouring boiling water down a drain on a daily basis may gradually cause the pipes to warp, which could lead to a significant issue.

An eco-friendly alternative to pouring boiling water or drain-cleaning products down your clogged drain is to use a mixture of vinegar and baking soda. The reaction of the two ingredients may free up mild blockages. You could also use a sink plunger or a plumber's snake as well.

What everyone's saying

The overwhelming majority of commenters under RafHacks' TikTok applauded the quick and easy life hack, calling the concept an "interesting idea" and "amazing."

However, one TikTok user remained skeptical of the idea. "That plumber gave you bad advice," they wrote. "This is bad for the pipes."

Like many life hacks, you should only do something that you are comfortable with. We offer a comprehensive guide to using alternatives to common harmful household chemicals. Pouring boiling water down a clogged drain may work for mild clogs, but it may be more beneficial to contact a plumber for more stubborn clogs.

