County files lawsuit against major companies over harmful chemicals found in water: 'The damage they cause is so severe'

The detection of PFAS "forever" chemicals in drinking water is threatening the safety of people and wildlife in cities across the U.S., and local governments are beginning to take action to address the issue, reported NBC Bay Area News.

What happened?

Santa Clara County in California is suing more than a dozen corporations, including Dupont and 3M, that manufacture products with PFAS chemicals after they were found in the local water supply.

These chemicals are used in the making of everyday objects like clothes and cookware. They are toxic and never break down, and they can cause serious health concerns over time if you're exposed to them frequently.

The lawsuit was filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court and alleged that the chemicals came from foam used in firefighter training, according to a report from the Bay Area News Group.

The foam contains PFAS chemicals and is sprayed on the ground during training, and it then runs off into groundwater and the water supply.

"The question of whether they can ever be completely cleaned up, I think, is somewhat of an open question," said Tony LoPresti with Santa Clara County Counsel, per the NBC Bay Area article. "What I can say is folks are going to have to do their best because the damage they cause is so severe."

Why is it concerning?

The dangers of PFAS have become more apparent thanks to an increase in new research dedicated to the chemicals. Most people in the U.S. have already been exposed to it and have PFAS in their blood, according to the CDC.

They are used in so many products and industries that it's almost impossible to completely avoid them. The chemicals can allegedly cause fertility issues, birth defects, cancer, and other health problems.

If PFAS circulates through the country's water unchecked, it could lead to an environmental and health crisis.

What's being done about it?

Companies make so much money using PFAS in their products that they don't prioritize the health of the consumer. They will often spend money on lobbying for legislation in their favor and on settling lawsuits rather than changing their practices.

However, there are thousands of other lawsuits already filed against companies using PFAS chemicals, and the movement is likely to continue. Santa Clara County said it wants these big brands to "pay for the costly remediation necessary to protect county residents and restore the county's property."

