Study finds concerning new subset of 'forever chemicals' making their way into drinking water: 'That's all going to make its way to a wastewater treatment plant'

Scientists have called attention to a new source of forever chemicals in our water supply: waste from pharmaceuticals, which get flushed down our toilets and enter streams and rivers.

What's happening?

The Washington Post reported on a new study that identified a high concentration of compounds called organofluorines, which include "forever chemicals," in treated wastewater at eight large municipal treatment plants. The researchers said that large municipal wastewater treatment plants are incapable of removing these compounds, which start making their way to these facilities when we flush our toilets.

Up to three-quarters of the extractable compounds identified by the research team were from 12 commonly prescribed fluorinated medicines, including antidepressants and statins, the Post reported.

Why is this study concerning?

The Post explained that wastewater from homes, industrial sites, and businesses is typically transported to treatment facilities. After the water is filtered and disinfected, it is released into streams and rivers.

"Anything we eat, drink or put into our bodies … whatever types of compounds, chemicals, pollutants, whatever words you want to use, that's all going to make its way to a wastewater treatment plant," Adam Krantz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, told the publication. "It's all one water. The water cycle remains the water cycle, and there's only as much water as we currently have on Earth."

Forever chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, pose a risk to humans as well as aquatic organisms, as exposure has been linked to increased risk of cancer, low birth weights, decreased fertility, interference with the body's natural hormones, reduced ability of the immune system to fight infections, and other health concerns, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

One way people can be exposed to PFAS is through drinking water. For instance, some communities rely on streams and rivers — where organofluorines from wastewater are ending up — as sources of drinking water, particularly in times of drought. Meanwhile, drought conditions exacerbate the problem, according to the Post. That's because these chemicals normally become diluted as they re-enter the natural water supply; when there's less water to help with this process, it leads to higher concentrations of organofluorines.

The study adds to a growing body of research that has identified startling levels of PFAS in our drinking water. One recent paper identified trifluoroacetic acid, a type of PFAS, in mineral water from several European nations. Plus, scientists discovered PFAS in Miami's rainwater — and some of the compounds originated from manufacturing facilities hundreds of miles away.

What's being done about PFAS?

According to the Post, the EPA does not regulate PFAS in wastewater but has issued guidance to state permitting programs. The agency does, however, have a strategic roadmap that seeks to protect communities from these compounds through research, regulation, and remediation efforts.

Scientists are also working on ways to help break down these substances. A team from the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. Scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work.

