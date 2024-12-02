Social media user sparks heated debate after sharing photos of influencer's mass unboxing: 'They make me sick'

The unboxing drew a lot of criticism as well as understanding from those who realize this is a way to make money in modern times.

Excess, by definition, means more than is necessary, normal, or desirable. Most of us, whether you believe it or not, live in excess.

In an example of too much, screenshots of an influencer's unboxing were captured and shared on r/Anticonsumption, adding gasoline to the fire.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The two photos show an influencer's apartment littered with boxes. The floor is barely visible, as it's covered in an eye-popping amount of containers big and small. In a shopping spree gone wild, the OP wrote "no words" over the snapshot in their post.

Unboxing has become a popular activity for influencers on social platforms. They open items straight from the package to showcase new products, share their impressions, and provide insider or debut details to sell or advertise a product.

There are typically kickbacks or monetary incentives for the influencer that have nothing to do with their feelings on the functionality or authenticity of the product. It's about driving consumption through the masses as advertisers continue to find new ways to reach audiences with advances in technology and communication styles.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, American spending increased by 9% in 2022 — a $10,000 increase from 2019. Spending is at a record high, and the majority of purchases end up in landfills, which are releasing almost three times more methane than the Environmental Protection Agency estimates. Methane, carbon, and other toxic gases are released as layers upon layers of trash decompose, polluting our air and oceans.

Being mindful of what you consume, how you consume it, and where you consume it from can significantly decrease waste and help cool our planet. It's also important to reassess how you get rid of things when you're done with them. Avoiding the trash can is a huge breath of fresh air for all of us.

There are tons of platforms to resell your items, such as SneakerCycle and Play It Again Sports. You can even make money off items you would otherwise toss using Trashie's Take Back Bag. Doing whatever you can to reduce your carbon footprint and be a part of a circular economy is better for everyone's future.

The unboxing drew a lot of criticism as well as understanding from those who realize this is a way to make money in modern times. Some followers even observed that the influencer's changed persona over time had become hard to watch.

"What a f***ing waste," one Redditor wrote.

"Social Media Influenza cuz they make me sick," another commented.

"Human ads. Don't consume," a third warned.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.