Influencer's 'unboxing haul' videos sparks outrage online: 'An absolutely ridiculous amount'

What is a mountain of boxes that could rival the contents of any moving van is just another day at work for a social media influencer.

A screenshot of the influencer with her "PR unboxing hauls" (the PR likely standing for "public relations") sparked fury and disgust in the subreddit r/Anticonsumption. In the photo, she can be seen sitting with two thumbs-up in front of several stacks of boxes, which one commenter called "an absolutely ridiculous amount."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters didn't hold back when it came to expressing their frustration; many of them called the very idea of influencers "disgusting."

One person said: "The Rube Goldberg machine of human suffering it took to amass that pile of junk probably represents hundreds of years of collective human effort, and you know 90% is going right into the landfill after she gets her unboxing video done."

"These people make me sick," another criticized. "Demanding companies send them free presents, in return for a short mention, seen by 1.4k viewers."

Many blamed influencer culture itself, which they attributed both to the influencers and their messages as well as the people who continue to watch, share, and buy products from them.

But others pointed out that influencers may simply be a symptom of the larger issue of overconsumption: the need to constantly grow, generate, and increase production, no matter the true cost.

"You extracted $1 billion worth of resources from the earth this year? Well if you don't extract $1.1 billion from the earth next year you're a failing corporation," one person said grimly.

Consumption is already at an all-time high. The average American produces approximately 5 pounds of waste every single day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. But after it ends up in the landfill — or realistically, often in the ocean — is when the real issues begin.

Sitting in what researchers have labeled "garbage lasagnas" of landfills, our waste emits toxic, planet-warming gases as it breaks down over time. The overall impact of this has been linked to everything from worsening natural disasters to health impacts from air pollution.

Given that, many people are looking to be more mindful of how they consume things, from the clothes they wear to the food they cook. And while traditional influencers and "haul culture" promote the very opposite idea, many are beginning a different journey — one that's more likely to involve growing food or mending clothes than it is opening boxes.

