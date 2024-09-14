You can get paid for your old stuff — all you have to do is return your items in this bag

If your closet is full of clutter, you might not realize it, but you're sitting on a gold mine — thanks to Trashie and its Take Back Bag program.

According to Business Waste, over 101 million tons of "textile waste," such as used clothing, is produced every year. A staggering amount of it ends up in landfills. As one creator said, it's roughly a dump truck's worth every second.

If you're throwing your old clothing out, it clogs up landfills and produces planet-warming gases while it decomposes — plus, you're not getting anything out of it.

Enter Trashie. This forward-thinking company accepts all kinds of textile waste, including clothes, sheets, towels, shoes, and bags. To send yours in, all you need to do is buy a Take Back Bag from its website for $20. Then, you can fill the bag with your old clothes, print off a free prepaid shipping label, and send the bag in.



That $20 up-front investment will buy you $30 of TrashieCash, which you can use on Trashie's website to buy yourself an endless number of rewards. Some popular items include UberEats discounts, PetCo pet supplies, Regal Cinema movie tickets, and a wide selection of clothes, shoes, and beauty products.

Meanwhile, your old items go to a sorting center where they're expertly assessed for category and condition. Items in good condition will go on to be reused, while anything that's worn out or damaged will be recycled into pet bedding, insulation, industrial rags, carpet padding, and similar products.

By using a Take Back Bag, you can free up storage space in your home and have less clutter to deal with. Meanwhile, you're helping to reduce waste and pollution.

You're also lowering the demand for new clothing and other textiles since buyers can get them cheaper secondhand — meaning less pollution and fewer resources used by manufacturers making new clothing. It's a win-win solution.

