Homeowner shocked by neighbor's drastic actions on their property: 'How can this be done?'

A Redditor who was having some trouble with a neighbor sought help from the r/legaladvice subreddit. The neighbor had easement access to a tree on the original poster's property and had cut branches from it in order to protect their own car.

"I'm guessing we need to legally define who is responsible for maintenance and who gets to decide what constitutes necessity, as well as what kind of notice needs to be given," wrote the original poster. "How can this be done without their cooperation, given that they won't even have a civil conversation with us?"

Dynamics between neighbors can pose a big challenge when it comes to tending healthy trees, bushes, and gardens. Some neighbors can be reasonable about splitting the costs of tree maintenance while others have even poisoned trees they don't like.

Meanwhile, maintaining older, healthy trees does a lot more than just sequester carbon.

The amount of shade a tree produces can be of great benefit to surrounding homes and habitats. Less sun hitting your home means less power used to run the air conditioning in the summer. Plus, trees are also a cornerstone of biodiversity support.

Besides that, trees improve air quality. And deep, mature roots can play a significant role in preventing soil erosion.

Reddit commenters had a few suggestions for how to deal with the uncooperative neighbor.

"If you're serious enough have it marked [then have] an arborist come out and record all the nearby tree sizes, species, and condition," said the top commenter. "Certified letter to neighbor that if they damage any of the trees outside of the easement you will seek damages."

"Unless somewhere [in] the easement agreement that is attached to your deed and the land owner's that states they have authority to alter the land, then they don't," said another. "They are merely using your land, they have no rights to it."

