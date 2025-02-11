Homeowner devastated after neighbor poisons beloved trees: 'I think you should seek criminal charges'

The photo in this Reddit post clearly shows a property-defining fence that a large tree sits within. However, it didn't stop a neighbor from reaching over and spraying toxic herbicide on it, which the photo also captures. Unfortunately, the tree didn't survive, and the devastated homeowner is at a loss for how to handle the situation.

At this time, the photo (taken from a video) is still up, but the original poster's initial statement has been deleted by Reddit. They later said in the comments: "[The neighbor] sprayed the herbicides all over the property wall and the tree died in 3 days along with the bushes under [the] tree. The lab result came back positive for [Tough Brush Killer Roundup] component, 41% volume, which is enormously high."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Responding commenters also gave their insight, and it appears the wronged party consulted with a very indifferent lawyer. One person advised: "If he literally said 'that's not my problem' you should 100% never use this lawyer again…on a side note, you can send your own demand letters to the neighbor, along the lines of 'I have video of you poisoning and killing my plants.'"

While they need better legal representation, the OP took proper steps by documenting proof in a full video, having the tree lab-tested, and getting an evaluation from an arborist.

As they mourn the death of their tree and bushes, the owner will lose out on their shade, beauty, and air-cleaning qualities. Plus, vegetation can keep an area cool in an increasingly hot planet, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trees serve as habitats for friendly pollinators such as birds, butterflies, and other critters. These poisonous herbicides kill off friendly vegetation responsible for letting the world breathe and for reducing carbon. Plus, the neighbor violated property space by killing off another person's tree.

Chemical trespass laws are present in some states. According to one comment from a New Jersey resident, it's"a VERY big deal" in their state. They added that if you are a licensed applicator, it could be an "up to $25k fine and automatic revocation of license." However, Nevada doesn't appear to have specific chemical trespass laws.

Someone advised: "I think you should seek criminal charges…contact your local agricultural extension agent."

Another person stated: "Get a new lawyer. It seems like Nevada is a [Treble] damage state: your neighbor would have to sell his house to pay for damage." NRS 41.580 Action defines Nevada's Treble law that allows civil legal pursuits.

