Urban forester shares surprising benefits of tiny native plant gardens in cities: 'There is power in numbers'

If you don't own a home with a large yard, you might be discouraged that you can't contribute to the native lawn movement that supports local pollinators.

However, as one urban forester shared, even tiny wild gardens can have a significant impact when they catch on in cities such as Philadelphia.

In a viral video, Andrew The Arborist (@andrew_the_arborist) shared how to add native plants in the middle of the city while addressing the question, "Do tiny native plant gardens make a difference?"

He got a 3-foot-by-3-foot chunk of sidewalk removed two years ago and filled the space with a native tree and wildflowers.

Ten species of plants bloomed along the city street from spring to fall. Since the first plantings, Andrew has noticed generalist pollinators and leaf-mining insects in the tiny, wild garden.

"While these tiny gardens may not make a huge difference on their own, there is power in numbers," he wrote in the video's caption. "If a few people did this on each block, even in the densest urban areas, pollinators and other wildlife could be connected to larger areas of nature via these tiny gardens."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Andrew's video is inspiring because it demonstrates the collective power and benefits of rewilding urban areas.

He points to studies that prove the pollination potential of small, native gardens and how community members can connect habitats by adding them along the same street or neighborhood. In this way, pollinators and other insects have a pathway to travel from concrete jungles to larger natural areas.

Putting native plants back where they belong positively impacts local bee populations and regional biodiversity. Andrew encouraged viewers to try this wherever possible, even if they only have room for a few potted plants on a balcony or porch.

TikTokers loved Andrew's video and shared their thoughts and suggestions in the comments.

"What a great idea," one person wrote. "I hope you can encourage more people to follow your example!"

Another commented, "Every little bit matters!"

"Let's inspire local park authorities," someone else suggested. "Introducing this concept to the board of directors of city, county, and state."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



