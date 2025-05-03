Homeowner horrified after spotting eerie pattern left by neighbor's fence installation: 'This tree is done for'

"The more I learn about my trees, the more I cherish them."

An understandably distressed homeowner posted photos of a damaged tree that could be on its last leg — or in this case, root. The tree in question has a deep cut caused by a neighbor's fence project.

According to the homeowner, the neighbor "cut through this tree," which left a missing chunk in the root flare. Why would someone make such a cut in a living tree? The damage happened because a "chain link is going through it," per the OP.

"Is this going to kill the tree?" the OP asked. "Not right away IMO, but yeah this tree is done for," one commenter said. Another respondent noted it may not be a fatal injury because of "plenty of cambium pathway on the other side. Only time will tell if it can compartmentalize the wound and recover."

An open tree wound is an invitation for wood-loving insects, and one commenter stated: "It looks like the bark of an Ash tree. If this doesn't kill it, the Emerald Ash Borer will." If so, the tree may soon feature tiny insects burrowing in the inner bark, followed by woodpeckers peeling away at the outer bark to reach the larvae, per the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Several commenters mentioned this is a case for tree law, as states have different rules concerning tree damage or removal without permission. The OP did not clarify whether the tree is on their property or in shared space. If it belongs to the OP, they can pursue compensation.

Even with a payout, the loss of a mature tree goes beyond money when you consider its necessity to all life on Earth. When neighbors behave in such a way — such as the Minnesota neighbor who killed a 150-year-old oak tree — they cause many furry creatures to lose a home, including pollinating birds such as hummingbirds and robins.

Breathing fresh air — well, any air— is possible because of trees, as one mature tree alone produces enough oxygen for a family of four. These natural air filters also absorb carbon, a common toxin emitted from vehicles and manufacturing industries.

Knowing their value, one commenter reflected: "Posts like these make me thank my lucky stars all my neighbors are a few acres away minimum. The more I learn about my trees, the more I cherish them."

