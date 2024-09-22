Homeowner astonished after trespassing neighbor chops down trees without notice: 'Time to lawyer up'

This neighbor is in for some hefty fines.

A Redditor approached r/treelaw for advice after their neighbor cut down several trees over the property line.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Neighbor cut down trees on our property for a better view," they explained.

The photo shows a gap in the trees, with scattered stumps and logs. Luckily, the stumps are good evidence, and they'll help the Redditor in a legal battle. But first, the Redditor should begin with a survey of the property to ensure the removed trees were on their side. If so, then it'd be time to consult with a lawyer, as well as an arborist, who can determine the cost of each removed tree.

Unfortunately for the neighbor, mature trees will be expensive to replace. The cost will vary, depending on the species, size, and estimated age, but the neighbor can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars.

It's more than just a tree — the environmental benefits are gone with the trees, too. Even one tree can make a huge impact. According to 8 Billion Trees, one medium-sized, 10-year-old tree:

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

• Produces 12,000 pounds of oxygen annually, which is enough for nearly 6,000 people to breathe for a day.

• Sinks, or stores, 4,000 pounds of carbon — removing the equivalent of 13 miles in a commercial plane.

• Nearly 1,200 gallons of water evaporated, or the equivalent "cooling effect of five air conditioners working for 200 hours!"

That's just the impact of one tree, and the Redditor claims several were removed. It's not the first time this has happened — an Australian city council is investigating after several 100-year-old trees were illegally cut down in hopes of a better view, and these suspects are wanted after damaging trees under a conservation project.

Commenters urged the Redditor to speak with a lawyer.

"Yeah, this is a huge crime," one said. "Mature trees like that are going to cost him a fortune to replace. I cannot believe that they did this for a better view."

"I wouldn't tolerate this. Time to lawyer up," another Redditor agreed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.