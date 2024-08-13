  • Home Home

Homeowner contemplates lawsuit after neighbor cuts down tree on their property and hands them the bill: 'Your neighbor is not allowed to do this'

"This has to be some sort of destruction of property or something?"

by Mike Taylor
"This has to be some sort of destruction of property or something?"

Photo Credit: iStock

As regular visitors to the r/treelaw subreddit can attest, don't mess with trees that aren't yours.

This ridiculous story will enrage you, and then you'll gather some hope. It left the poster wondering what was going on, but commenters had plenty of advice.

An Arizonan with a big tree that stretched into a property next door said their neighbor asked them to cut it back, but they didn't have the money. Later, they got an estimate to have it trimmed "but still decided we weren't able to do it yet."

"This has to be some sort of destruction of property or something?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

You know where this is going.

They woke up to the sound of a chainsaw but didn't think it was coming from their yard. Hours later, the neighbor handed the poster a bill. They stepped outside to see that the tree was all but gone. All that was left was roughly 10 feet of the tree trunk.

"Are they even legally allowed to do this?" the poster wrote. "… He didn't ask us or even let us know he was going to cut it yesterday, the guy doing the cutting didn't think to check if this was okay with us, AND they expect $550 to be paid by the end of the week? What can I do about this? This has to be some sort of destruction of property or something?"

Watch now: Grocery store executive reveals simple ways the chain slashes its operating costs

The poster filed a police report, but law enforcement said they wouldn't help. The neighbor wouldn't answer phone calls.

"Get an attorney," one user wrote. "Your neighbor is NOT allowed to do this."

Another said: "What your neighbor did is going to cost them 5 or 6 figures in damages. You'd be walking away from a (likely) huge settlement if you let them get away with this.

"Listen to the advice that people are giving you here about talking to an arborist and a lawyer."

The loss of a tree is heartbreaking, especially since they help combat pollution and rising global temperatures brought on by our consumption of dirty sources of energy. Trees provide shade, of course, but they also filter air and water contaminants, regulate temperatures around houses, and add to property values.

Trees on your property will also give you a sense of calm, reducing stress and anxiety as well as offering a connection to nature. Native species will benefit the ecosystem in which they're planted and can help you lower your water bills and cut spending on maintenance products such as fertilizer.

The undoing of all that is distressing, and this poster said they were worried about legal fees. Others, however, offered hope.

"This seems pretty cut and dry, you are going to get paid. There's a decent chance a lawyer takes this on contingency," one person stated.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x