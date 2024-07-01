Homeowner frustrated after stubborn neighbor's construction destroys 150-year-old tree on their property: 'You need to consult with a lawyer'

"You can easily walk away with $15k in damage plus the cost of the tree removal."

A Minnesota homeowner was left searching for answers after a neighbor's construction had a devastating effect on a tree on their property that had stood for over a century.

One Redditor explained their story and provided a photo of the 150-year-old oak tree that was damaged by their neighbor's carelessness in the r/treelaw subreddit recently.

The neighbor began construction and excavated for a "massive, side-by-side duplex they're building." While the user was fine with the trimming of a large branch on their tree, they noted that the neighbor "also excavated out approximately 1/3 of its root system."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The destruction of the tree's root system meant that the tree would require an eventual removal, as the user "had an arborist come out and he pointed out that some of the main roots had been severed and it was likely going to start a quick decline over the next year or so."

The user attempted to get the neighbor to remove the tree in full and compensate them with $500 for their loss, but that was ignored, so the user asked for advice on how to move forward.

"You need to consult with a lawyer, and also contact the city," one commenter suggested. " ... You also live in a treble damages state, which means he could be held liable for up to three times the value of the tree. Additionally, it is possible that the excavation was not permitted properly … "

Trees play a crucial role in maintaining the health of our planet and our communities. They help keep Earth cool by absorbing harmful carbon pollution and releasing oxygen, which is essential for all living beings.

Improper removal of trees can have significant negative impacts on both the environment and the trees themselves, and it can also carry legal ramifications. For example, a Vermont resident faced criminal charges this year for illegally cutting down nearly 300 trees that were protected as part of the Green Mountain National Forest. Also, a New Jersey homeowner who cut down 32 trees in a neighbor's yard faced a whopping fine of $1,000 per tree.

Commenters advised the OP that their $500 offer to their neighbor was far below what they have a right to seek for the loss of their tree.

"Take that $500 offer off the table yesterday," one commenter wrote.

"Yeah $500 for a 150-year tree isn't going to cut it," another commenter stated. "You can easily walk away with $15k in damage plus the cost of the tree removal, however that requires a lawyer. Good luck!"

