Thrift shopper thrilled after spotting jaw-dropping price tag on vintage item: 'I couldn't believe it'

A thrift shopper scored an incredible vintage furniture find while shopping for pieces for their move.

"Bought this Kroehler dresser for $4.99," they posted on Reddit, sharing a beautiful five-drawer dresser in excellent condition. "I couldn't believe it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Kroehler Furniture is known in antiquing circles for selling reliable, American-made pieces, from dressers to nightstands, couches, and more. The now-defunct company once based in Naperville, Illinois, was a staple in the mid-century modern movement.

Kroehler furniture nowadays can resell for hundreds — even thousands — of dollars, so needless to say, commenters were equally excited and envious about the thrifter's score.

"That is an amazingly good deal," one commenter said. "That would be a good price even for some junky dresser, but for that, it's unbelievable!"

"And at Goodwill if you can believe it," the initial poster noted.

"I'm super jealous and really happy [for] you," another said.

Thrifting furniture is an excellent way to save money furnishing your home without having to sacrifice quality. While not every run to the local thrift store will yield a $4.99 score like this Redditor, since the inventory is ever-evolving, every visit creates a new opportunity.

From full bedroom sets to antique couches, buying secondhand can help anyone score unique pieces at a fraction of the cost of buying new. Plus, with older items like this Kroehler piece, the craftsmanship and solid wood more often used to construct furniture from this era means that piece will likely stand the test of time.

In addition to being cost-effective, shopping secondhand generally helps keep used items out of landfills, which are a significant factor in the overheating of the planet. As furniture and other materials decompose, they release methane gas — a chemical contributing to climate change. Giving pre-loved pieces another life helps shave off this polluting impact.

One commenter had one kind request for this thrifter considering their luck.

"Please don't paint it," they asked.

"I wouldn't dare," the original poster promised.

