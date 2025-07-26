  • Home Home

Thrift shopper thrilled after spotting jaw-dropping price tag on vintage item: 'I couldn't believe it'

Thrifting furniture is an excellent way to save money furnishing your home without having to sacrifice quality.

by Alana Bracken
Thrifting furniture is an excellent way to save money furnishing your home without having to sacrifice quality.

Photo Credit: iStock

A thrift shopper scored an incredible vintage furniture find while shopping for pieces for their move.

"Bought this Kroehler dresser for $4.99," they posted on Reddit, sharing a beautiful five-drawer dresser in excellent condition. "I couldn't believe it!"

Thrifting furniture is an excellent way to save money furnishing your home without having to sacrifice quality.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Kroehler Furniture is known in antiquing circles for selling reliable, American-made pieces, from dressers to nightstands, couches, and more. The now-defunct company once based in Naperville, Illinois, was a staple in the mid-century modern movement.

Kroehler furniture nowadays can resell for hundreds — even thousands — of dollars, so needless to say, commenters were equally excited and envious about the thrifter's score.

"That is an amazingly good deal," one commenter said. "That would be a good price even for some junky dresser, but for that, it's unbelievable!"

"And at Goodwill if you can believe it," the initial poster noted.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"I'm super jealous and really happy [for] you," another said.

Thrifting furniture is an excellent way to save money furnishing your home without having to sacrifice quality. While not every run to the local thrift store will yield a $4.99 score like this Redditor, since the inventory is ever-evolving, every visit creates a new opportunity.

From full bedroom sets to antique couches, buying secondhand can help anyone score unique pieces at a fraction of the cost of buying new. Plus, with older items like this Kroehler piece, the craftsmanship and solid wood more often used to construct furniture from this era means that piece will likely stand the test of time.

In addition to being cost-effective, shopping secondhand generally helps keep used items out of landfills, which are a significant factor in the overheating of the planet. As furniture and other materials decompose, they release methane gas — a chemical contributing to climate change. Giving pre-loved pieces another life helps shave off this polluting impact.

Would you be comfortable buying a bed from a thrift store?

Totally 💯

Depends how it looks 👀

I'm not sure 🤔

No freaking way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One commenter had one kind request for this thrifter considering their luck.

"Please don't paint it," they asked.

"I wouldn't dare," the original poster promised.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x