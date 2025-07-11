Thrift shopper stunned by what they discovered tucked inside pages of book bought at thrift store: 'Imagine my surprise'

  • Home Home

by Michelle Rochniak
You never know what you'll find when you step into a thrift store. You could score a nice top or even a couple of hundred dollars.

A Redditor who scored the latter shared their experience in r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The photo shows two crisp $100 bills sitting on top of a copy of The Things You Find in Rockpools by Gregg Dunnett.

"Picked up the book to see if I wanted it," the original poster said. "Imagine my surprise when $200 in cold hard cash fell out. I'm going to be chasing this high for a while."

"The things you find in 'The Things you Find in Rock Pools' eh?" one user joked.

While you may not always make money when you thrift, thrifting can help you save money. Depending on where you shop, stores use different colors to tag different clothes. They might run sales on a different color each day, which can help you save on top of discounts.

Thrifting can also reduce the amount of clothes and other items in landfills. 

Everyone contributes to textile waste in some way. But a study published in 2021 about Florida's textile waste found that people in wealthier counties threw out more clothes than others.

People with more money can afford to buy more fast fashion as nonstop cycles happen. As clothes pile up, however, governments will have to spend more money to clean up this waste. 

Using what you have already is the best thing you can do to combat the textile waste crisis and save money. The second-best thing you can do is thrift — and only when you need to.

As for the OP's discovery, a few people shared their amazement and disbelief in the comments.

"Believe me, I'm just as surprised that the employees didn't find it first," the OP said. "The most I've found before this is maybe $10."

"I found an old 1910 World's Fair ticket (Brussels International Exposition) in a book years and years ago. I was so stunned to see that even," another user wrote. "Yes this one does strain credibility however people are...... strange and do strange things."

A third person chimed in: "I once found a $50 bill in the pocket of a jacket I hadn't worn in years and completely forgot about. It does happen."

x