Shopper brags about designer thrift find they snagged for a bargain: 'I'm still stunned'

A simple thrift store run turned into a fashion jackpot for one lucky Reddit user, sparking buzz and underscoring why thrifting is more than just a trend.

In a post shared to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they shared a photo of what they called their "greatest ever find."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"A vintage Loewe Amazona 28 suede bag with dust bag and cards, for £20 in a charity shop," said the author in the original post. "Found it two years ago and I'm still stunned."

Those cards certified that it was the real thing, stopping jealous onlookers from claiming it might be a fake. On some resale websites, this could sell for hundreds of dollars.

While scoring big with finds like this is great, secondhand shopping also benefits both your wallet and the planet.

Textile waste is a growing problem across the globe, and nearly 92 million tons of textiles are thought to be thrown out each year, per Environmental Energy Leader.

According to a survey from Luke Zion Jewelry, the average American spends nearly $1,500 every year on new clothes and shoes — many of which will end up in landfills.

Not only can thrifting cut the cost of clothes shopping significantly, but buying and selling old clothes instead of throwing them out can decrease textile waste.

The post quickly gained traction as fellow thrifters and bargain hunters marveled at the nearly unbelievable deal. Between its classic design and pristine condition, the bag is a shining example of the high-quality, high-value gems that can be hiding on a secondhand store shelf.

"Loewe bags are always so lovely," commented one user. "Congratulations on a fantastic find!"

"I found a camel and python Loewe bag a few years ago," said another. "I think I paid about $3. I keep meaning to list it online but just haven't gotten around to it yet!"

"Honestly I bought it, then ran to sit down on a bench by the river and googled everything I could to try and check if it was fake to limit my disappointment, but it's totally real," said the original poster in response.

Whether you're hunting for a designer piece or just everyday essentials, choosing to shop at thrift stores has great benefits for you and the environment. The thrill of the thrift is real — and sometimes, it comes with a luxury label attached.

