This company wants to trade you exclusive rewards for your old stuff — here's how to take advantage

A simple but smart recycling program is making it easier than ever to clean out your closet. Trashie's Take Back Bag lets you send in unwanted stuff to keep it out of landfills — and gives you rewards for doing so.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

Trashie's Take Back Bag is a shippable bag that you fill with recyclable items you want to get rid of. Trashie accepts clothes, shoes, jewelry, towels, bedding, and more.

"We'll take it as long as it doesn't have extreme biohazard or soil or anything extreme that we can't recycle," Trashie CEO Kristy Caylor told The Cool Down.

One Trashie Take Back Bag costs $20, but you can ship it to Trashie for free after filling it.

When Trashie receives your bag, the team sorts and grades each item to determine where it should go next. Reusable items go to Trashie's global partners, while recyclable items move to certified facilities. Trashie collects and stores data for every item you ship to evaluate the company's impact.

Why should I use Trashie's Take Back Bag?

Here's where Trashie gets even better. After you send in your Take Back Bag, Trashie rewards you. For each Trashie Take Back Bag you buy and fill, you'll get 30 TrashieCash. Spend TrashieCash to unlock discounts to places such as Plants.com, ThirdLove, and Wildgrain.

Trashie offers other bags with different pricing and rewards. For example, a six-pack of Take Back Bags costs $100, but you'll earn 180 TrashieCash, which can unlock a lot of deals.

This means you essentially get rewarded for decluttering your home.

And while you do that, you help the environment. According to Trashie, every Take Back Bag keeps 15 pounds of clothing and textiles out of landfills. About 70% of items Trashie receives get reused, and more than 20% get recycled. Trashie and similar programs give items a new life, which reduces waste and the need to produce more.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

More and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon to reward you for turning in items you no longer want.

For example, Target gives gift cards when you trade in old electronics. Francesca's, Lululemon, and Hydro Flask also have trade-in programs that award store credit.

