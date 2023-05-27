Hydro Flask will pay you to send in your old refillable water bottles — here’s how to take advantage

Trade-in programs like this one give you a quick, easy way to score money .

Ditching disposable water bottles for reusable ones is an easy way to reduce personal wastefulness — and now, Hydro Flask is taking its environmental impact to the next level with a trade-in program that recycles your old reusable water bottles.

How does Hydro Flask’s recycling program work?

Hydro Flask’s Trade-In program is the first of its kind in the water bottle industry.

The process is easy. All you have to do is clean out your bottle, print a shipping label, slap it on (no extra packaging required!), and drop it off at a shipping location. Hydro Flask will then recycle the bottle and give you a $5 credit toward your next Hydro Flask purchase, according to the company’s website.

It doesn’t matter if there are stickers on your bottle, and if you want to include lids or caps, there’s also no problem on Hydro Flask’s end — though the company encourages customers to keep them because they can be reused.

The only downside is that the program currently only accepts Hydro Flask water bottles.

Why should I participate in trade-in programs?

Trade-in programs like this one give you a quick, easy way to score money toward your next purchase, as well as a stress-free way to declutter your living space. Recycling programs also help the environment by keeping used items out of landfills, where they break down and release air-polluting gases, contributing to the dangerous overheating of our planet.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans generated around 292 million tons of waste in 2018, with about half ending up in landfills. So these programs are vital to cooling our planet.

Are there similar programs to Hydro Flask’s recycling trade-in program?

Yes, there are many programs similar to Hydro Flask’s trade-in program. Companies like Nikon, lululemon, and even Target have similar trade-in programs that award you store credit if you ship old products to be recycled.

