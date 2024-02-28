Trader Joe’s store praised for its response after harsh weather destroys product display: ‘That’s awesome’

What Trader Joe’s lost in profit, it definitely made up for it by gaining the goodwill of customers.

Redditors praised a Trader Joe’s store after its response to the loss of a product in California.

A display of plants was blown down at a San Jose shop during a storm, with the pots smashed to pieces and soil strewn all over the place.

The company could have decided to throw the items in the trash if they couldn’t be sold, but instead, what they did next was better for the environment and a pleasant surprise for any green-fingered shopper.

As the original poster explained on the r/houseplants subreddit, the store manager instead gave the plants away to anyone keen on rehabilitating the fallen flora.

“Currently cleaning up wind damage in gardens I care for in SF,” one user commented. “That wind was something. Also: Yay free plants!!!”

It’s a welcome demonstration of common sense. Despite being a little out of sorts from the rack’s accident, the plants were likely still healthy and could be added to someone’s houseplant collection with a little care.

Instead of going to a landfill, where the plants would contribute to the production of methane, a planet-warming gas far more potent than carbon dioxide, they will now help absorb harmful toxins from the air of some lucky shoppers’ homes.

Houseplants have many other benefits, such as helping reduce stress levels, boosting productivity, and generally brightening up any room.

Some stores would have chosen to throw the plants away. Waste in the grocery industry is a big problem, with countless examples of stores throwing out perfectly good food because it wasn’t sold or because it passed a use-by date. Thankfully, there are an increasing number of apps connecting customers with still-edible items that can help ensure food doesn’t go to waste.

While it’s a lot easier to give away plants than food, as there are rules and regulations surrounding consumables, this is a great example of putting aside the value of the dollar to make a positive impact.

“Why can’t ‘the wind knock off a display’ when I’m at Trader Joe’s,” one jealous Redditor said.

“That’s awesome!” said another. “Glad they didn’t go to a landfill.”

What Trader Joe’s lost in profit, it definitely made up for it by gaining the goodwill of environmentalists and gardeners.

