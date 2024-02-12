Woman reveals secret for spending just $5 on multiple takeout meals: ‘Dinner for the next four nights … worth it’

“It’s also been a fun way [to] try out new restaurants and support small local businesses!”

We often think if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. However, a TikTok video courtesy of Danielle Gallozzi (@daniellegallozzi) proves this is not always the case.

The scoop

“So if you haven’t heard, there’s an app called Too Good To Go where you pay anywhere from four to six, maybe seven dollars for a surprise bag … you reserve them during the day, and when the restaurant closes, they put together surprise bag of all the leftover food instead of throwing it out,” Danielle explains in the video.

She shares that this video’s haul is from a local pizzeria and cost a mere $4.99. She then proceeds to open the three containers, which contain five different slices of pizza and “so many garlic knots.”

Under the video, the caption urges viewers to download the Too Good To Go app ASAP.

How it’s helping

While the OP makes several excellent points, the most important — and the company’s mission — is the prevention of food waste.

Roughly 119 billion pounds of food is thrown away in the United States alone every year, making food the largest component in U.S. landfills, accounting for 22%. Once in landfills, it pumps out loads of planet-warming pollution as it decomposes.

Too Good To Go further states on its page that this waste happens while 828 million people go hungry every day, and it costs us $1.2 trillion each year.

Another TikToker was just as delighted by her haul of sweet treats from the Too Good To Go app as the OP was with her pizza.

What everyone’s saying

“Oh my god dinner for the next four nights … worth it,” Danielle concludes in the video.

“No one is available near me,” commented one disappointed viewer on Gallozzi’s TikTok.

While it may not be available where you are, other apps — like Misfits Market and the Flashfood app, which keep ugly but perfectly good produce from getting tossed — are also working to solve the problem and might be an option.

Apps aside, there are many changes we can make to reduce our food waste as individuals, such as shopping smarter, doing more with our leftovers, or even growing our own food.

