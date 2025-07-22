Gardener shares clever hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is genius'

Starting a garden shouldn't be intimidating. This TikToker offers a great tip for starting plants from seed by repurposing a common household item.

"Got a bunch of toilet paper rolls and don't know what to do with them?" they asked. "Turn them into seed starters for your garden."

The scoop

Molly (@thymewithmolly) runs an account with many gardening tips.

"Discover how to create seed starters from toilet paper rolls in this fun gardening activity for toddlers! Perfect for sustainable learning," Molly wrote.

"Just take your roll and cut four one-inch slits evenly around the bottom, fold the flaps inward like a little box to create the base," Molly said, demonstrating the simple transformation.

You could tape the bottoms closed, but she said, "the weight of the soil usually keeps it closed."

Molly then places the toilet paper rolls into a container (ideally something with holes to keep the soil drained), fills each roll with soil, and plants the seeds just below the surface.

"Set outside in a sunny spot and water every day," Molly said. "It's so much fun to watch seeds grow together."

How it's helping

Not only does this tip help to reuse waste by upcycling it into something useful, but it's also a great activity to do with kids to teach them about gardening and recycling.

It can be an opportunity to teach young ones about composting, too. When the seeds have sprouted enough to be planted into a garden bed, you do not have to remove them from the rolls, as they will break down over time.

Gardening is a healthy activity that improves every part of your life. With such activities, children can build healthy habits such as exercising outdoors and learn the importance of spending time in fresh air.

Through gardening, kids also learn about where food comes from, which gives them life skills to save hundreds of dollars on food each year in the future — all while building a biodiverse and air-purifying garden.

Respect for the environment starts young, and easily accomplished projects make a big impact on gardeners big and small.

What everyone's saying

"Wait, this is amazing! Thank you for sharing," one commenter wrote.

"This is genius! Definitely trying this," another said.

"So smart!" someone else added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.