Gardening expert shares budget-friendly hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Happy gardening'

Seed starters are a great way to germinate seeds, cultivate healthy root systems, and extend the growing season. Here is a cheap, simple way to make your own.

The scoop

Gardening educator and consultant Compost Fairy (@compostfairy) shared a DIY seed starting hack on TikTok using a common item most people already have at home: a toilet paper roll.

Pack your toilet paper roll with soil, create a tiny hole, and plant your seed. Repeat those steps, using as many rolls as you'd like. Set the contraptions in a tray or container, water accordingly, and wait for your seeds to grow. Hot tip: Water from the bottom to encourage the roots to grow down.

Toilet paper rolls are compostable, so when you are ready to move your seedlings outside, you can put them straight in the ground. Not only does it make your life easier, but it also limits root damage and disturbance.

"It's a free little seed-starting cup," Compost Fairy said. "Happy gardening."

How it's helping

Upcycling what you already have, or would otherwise throw away, saves money and unnecessary trips to the store. It also reduces waste and diverts items from the fate of landfills — toxic wastelands that emit heat-trapping gases, including carbon and methane, into the atmosphere.

There are all sorts of ways to repurpose what you've already paid for. For seed starters specifically, paper towel rolls also work. You can even make your own rolls using packing paper or recycled cardboard. Egg cartons and milk jugs can also be turned into mini gardens.

Next time you throw something away, ask yourself if there's a way you can recycle it to your own advantage. If you're looking to get rid of old clothes or electronics, check out ways to make money while promoting a circular economy.

What everyone's saying

The toilet paper seed starters are a great hack for gardeners — especially those living in colder climates.

"I just started mine," a TikToker wrote in the comments.

