Cat owner shares brilliant and cheap method to make use of empty paper towel rolls: 'Love this'

Feline enrichment toys don't have to cost a lot of money. TikTok cat mom Bre (@bre_an_muffin) posted a resourceful hack to turn empty paper towel rolls into a free cat toy to keep your cat mentally stimulated.

The scoop

Unlike other DIY enrichment toy hacks that use similar building materials, this hack is best executed with empty paper towel rolls, which are longer and better suited for this activity.

For this hack, make a few slits at both ends of the paper towel roll. Fold these slits inward to create closed caps on both ends. Then, cut some holes on the side of the roll, big enough to put your cat's treats through.

When you're done inserting the treats, you can place it on the ground for your cat to play with. As your cat rolls the paper towel roll around, treats will gradually come out of the small holes you made.

The longer length of an empty paper towel roll compared to an empty toilet paper roll makes it slightly more difficult for the treats to fall out, which slows your cat's rate of consumption and keeps them stimulated for longer.

How it's helping

Though cats are generally lower-maintenance than dogs, they still need daily enrichment. Activities help reduce psychological stress in cats, which minimizes behavioral issues including overgrooming as well as mental health conditions including anxiety and depression.

This DIY cat toy hack is an inexpensive way to keep your cat entertained and mentally stimulated without spending additional money on new toys.

Using recyclable materials to create this toy also minimizes household waste, which reduces crowding in our landfills. You can also recycle fashion and electronic waste through take-back programs from companies including Trashie and Best Buy.

Oftentimes, plastic waste ends up in the ocean via wind or stormwater runoff, and when it breaks down into microplastics, it negatively affects aquatic life and coastal communities.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to learn the DIY hack.

"Thank u for the video! I have a lot of cats that will probably love this," one said.

"If you have cardboard egg cartons they work really well too," another suggested.

"Love this! Thanks for sharing. I usually just hide treats around the house to make them feel like they're hunting," a third user wrote.

