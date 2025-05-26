Homeowner shares creative idea for reusing old paper towel rolls: 'I love it'

A watch-wearer has shared a simple hack for making a wrist watch storage box from items commonly found at home.

The scoop

"I was bored last weekend and had nowhere to put my watches so decided to make a box for fun," wrote the OP on a post on the subreddit r/Watches before sharing a single photo of the box they had made to house four of their watches.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP later shared more photos in the comments, giving a clearer look at their crafty creation. The display box is cleverly made from corrugated cardboard from a laptop box covered with some paper towel rolls forming the interior. All the OP needed to make this box was some scissors, hot glue, and a bit of DIY flair.

How it's helping

Making creative storage options from regular household items and waste can help promote sustainability by reusing items for longer and reducing waste while also saving people lots of money. The more items that people can reuse or repurpose, the more they will save, and it also gives people an opportunity to get creative, which can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

The majority of the waste produced in homes and businesses in the U.S. ends up in landfills, and the U.S. is responsible for producing 12% of the world's trash, even though it only houses 4% of the world's population, according to Environment America. Producing less waste reduces the amount of trash sent to landfills, which helps protect natural resources and the environment.

Using what you already have also helps to cut down on the demand for new products, which means less energy and fewer raw materials are needed for manufacturing and shipping. This helps reduce the amount of pollution produced by manufacturing, resulting in cleaner air and waterways and a cleaner planet.

If you can't reuse, then there are plenty of organizations that can help you recycle common household items like old electronics and clothes, and some of them will even reward you for doing so.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were really impressed with this watch-wearer's creative streak, and many left comments asking for advice on how to produce their own.

"Wanted to comment just to say I love the watch box, and I'm so glad others agree," wrote one commenter.

"Dude I love it!" added another.

