New homeowner sparks debate after announcing plans to convert tiny home into a bakery: 'I have faith in myself'

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: iStock

In a post on r/TinyHouses, one Ontario homeowner asked fellow Redditors for advice and tips on their tiny home.

A series of eight photos shows the interior of a tiny home, featuring a small living area with a wrought iron fireplace/stove, a kitchen, a bathroom with a shower, lofted bedroom, and a bike mounted to the ceiling to boot. The matte black shiplap-inspired exterior gives a refined finish. It's a whole lot of house in a fraction of the space most people are accustomed to, making it super functional.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit
Bought a tiny home, now what!
byu/chea313 inTinyHouses

When asked how much it cost, the homeowner mysteriously answered, "More than $10, less than $1,000,000."

After purchasing the tiny home, the owner plans to put it on their parents' property where she and her son will live. With plans to also run a bakery out of it, optimizing space is essential, and the OP was in search of any info, tips, or help on making that happen, with laws and codes in mind.

A few people felt that running a bakery out of a tiny home was crazy and were quite pessimistic.

"I can do it! I already run a licensed home bakery from a small apartment, so I have faith in myself I can make the transition," the OP replied in the comments.

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

Others came to the table with great ideas.

"The stairs leading up to the loft are prime storage real estate. I would replace them with something enclosed that allows for example the steps to double as drawers or the side of the stairs to be a cupboard or closet," one comment smartly suggested.

Some even showed up with humorous suggestions.

"Tiny baked goods? Teensy cakes, mini cookies, bite size pies," one offered.

This is the definition of minimalism. Smaller spaces use up fewer resources and energy, vastly reducing one's carbon impact — a categorized estimation of the harmful carbon pollution and other planet-heating gases released by an individual or group. The bigger the carbon impact, the bigger the negative impact on the planet.

It's also a great way to save money — especially on house expenses and utilities.

When you live in a smaller house, you naturally possess fewer things. It's a more conscious style of living where you really narrow down your possessions to what you need. Because space is limited, it really makes a person reconsider purchases or acquiring anything extra.

It's certainly a different lifestyle, but it is slowly trending. HGTV even has several shows dedicated to tiny homes, including Tiny House Builders, Tiny House Hunters, and Tiny House, Big Living.

There are so many benefits to tiny living, including a simpler, less chaotic life. Now that more people have experience with transitioning into smaller homes, there are all kinds of tips and tricks to maximize your space. It's amazing how creative people can get with their tiny homes, from rooftop decks to wood-burning hot tubs — the sky's the limit.

x