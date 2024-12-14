Proud homeowner shares progress photos after building unorthodox off-grid house: 'That's awesome'

"It's been two years of $$$$$, delays, and grief, but my tiny, off-grid home is finally complete."

Building an off-grid tiny home can require a lot of physical effort, paperwork, and hours and hours of sourcing appropriate materials. However, if you are patient, resourceful, and determined, the results will be worth it.

In the r/TinyHouses Reddit community, one person shared their New Mexico-based project, and it looks stunning.

Inside is a cozy space featuring a shower room, living area, kitchen, and elevated sleeping spot. But outside is where the magic happens.

There is a decked seating area featuring sprawling views, and there is another lounging spot that features a wood-burning hot tub.

In a separate thread, the original poster detailed that the property is powered using solar panels, which means they will not see electricity bills on their doorstep.

That's one of the main draws of off-grid living. With electricity prices often volatile, budgeting to keep the lights on can be difficult. But a domestic solar array with battery storage gives you free electricity and much more independence — and you won't be affected by extreme weather-related grid outages. The technology obviously requires an upfront cost, but the money you save in bills will pay for the system after a while.

What's more, the energy grid is still heavily reliant on burning dirty fuels, so accessing power from a source you know is renewable gives you peace of mind that you aren't contributing to planet-warming pollution.

Tiny homes also encourage a beneficial life change. With a lot less space, you'll need to embrace a minimalist lifestyle, meaning keeping only the things you really need and not indulging in consumerist practices. This will save you money, and a less cluttered space will have mental health benefits.

Redditors were impressed by the setup — even if the poster didn't intend to live there full-time — with one person saying: "Stealing the hot tub idea! Nice work!"

The OP also detailed that they decided to seek necessary permits after construction. While that's not advised, it worked out in their favor.

"I always wondered about permitting after construction," one commenter wrote. "But it looks like it worked for you, that's awesome."

