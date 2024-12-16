Homeowners share helpful tips for maximizing tiny house space on a budget: 'I wouldn't think of it and be screwed later'

Moving into a tiny home becomes so much easier when you don't have to declutter first. But even if you don't have many things to pack up and take with you, you'll still want to make the most of the available space.

That's why one person sought the advice of the r/TinyHouses Reddit community before they settled in.

"I am on a budget and about to rent a tiny house," they wrote. "I will have to thrift most of the furniture and I am not sure how to go about it.

"I remember being in Hong Kong [and being] very impressed how people used their space in a super smart way, maybe there are books or something?"

To save the Redditor a trip to their local library, commenters had plenty of tips and tricks to share.

In one extensive list, one user recommended a kitchen island on wheels with foldable wings, a fold-out small sofa, a coffee table with storage underneath, folding chairs, and a magnetic knife holder to attach to the fridge, among other suggestions.

"Anything that collapses or has multi purpose," another added. "Futons, collapsing tables. When I lived in my first apartment, we got one of those square folding tables from Walmart. That was our dinner table."

It's solid advice. Thankfully, thrift stores are often bursting with quality used furniture at a fraction of the typical retail price, helping anyone who needs to make their money stretch.

What's more, buying items secondhand means you are saving something from heading to a polluting landfill, where it will take up space and contribute to the production of planet-warming gases.

Tiny house living encourages a minimalist lifestyle, considering space is at a premium. This can also save you money by making you more mindful about what you buy, while an uncluttered living space can have mental health benefits.

Meanwhile, with less space to heat, cool, or illuminate, a small home requires a lot less energy, which will shrink your monthly utility bills.

It's not always easy, and you might have to make some sacrifices, but living on a smaller scale can be beneficial in a number of ways.

The original poster showed their gratitude for the advice, and one person's note about making sure they had access to plug sockets when furnishing the property proved to be welcome wisdom.

"Omg the plugs," the OP said. "I wouldn't think of it and be screwed later...thank you for that tip!"

