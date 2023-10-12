Shopper stunned to discover logo etched on crystal glasses purchased at thrift store: ‘Didn’t realize … until I got in the car’

A quartet of Tiffany & Co. crystal glasses can cost hundreds of dollars new, but one lucky thrifter just scored some of this luxury brand’s old-fashioned glasses for a couple of bucks.

“I picked up these Tiffany and Co. old fashioned crystal glasses for 89 cents each today!” they posted in Reddit’s r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit along with a picture of one of the glasses.

“Didn’t realize it was Tiffany until I got in the car,” the person added.

Photo Credit: u/lgheartssp2 / Reddit

Visiting your local thrift store is a great way to save some serious money on previously loved luxury items. Just ask this lucky thrifter, who scored a $1,000 espresso machine for $15, or this person, who found a $300 pair of jeans for just $8. In addition, many thrift stores often donate their revenue to good causes like pet shelters and programs for children.

Plus, buying second hand is a great way to show love for the environment. For one thing, you are helping to keep perfectly good items out of landfills. Americans toss more than 146 million tons of waste into these waste sites each year, and the construction of new landfills can lead to the destruction of wildlife habitat among other environmental concerns. Landfills also produce methane gas, one of the most potent planet-warming gases.

Thrifting also reduces the demand for new products, thereby reducing the amount of natural resources extracted from the environment and the pollution associated with producing new items.

If every person bought just one used item instead of a new one this year, it would have the same environmental impact as taking half a million cars off the road and could avoid 449 million pounds of waste, according to Middle Tennessee State University.

Needless to say, other thrifters in the community were excited about the find.

“OMG OMG OMG,” one person stated, while another said, “WOW. That is truly an incredible find. Congratulations!”

“That plaid design is discontinued and those specific rocks glasses are worth around ~$150-200 each,” one person commented. “That’s a pretty great find. I would cherish them.”

“This is why I love the hunt!!” another person said. “I’d never in a million years or millions of dollars (buy) these new! But second hand? No question! Great find!”

