Thrift shopper makes surprising discovery after picking up $8 jeans: ‘The quality felt amazing, so I looked them up … ‘

Imagine finding a pair of jeans on a thrift store rack for eight bucks and later realizing they’re worth $300 — that was the case for one thrifter who is sharing the good news about their deal online.

“One of my fav things about thrifting is learning about different brands, products, etc … I never knew about this brand but the quality felt amazing so I looked them up. [Roughly] $300 Momotaro jeans, in my size, for $8. The bonus is getting a brief education into Japanese denim for free,” they said in a post on the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: u/2tesla3 / Reddit

Thrifting is a great way to save big bucks, and if you’re lucky, you might even stumble upon a new favorite brand.

Plus, it’s better for the environment than buying new. Only 15% of Americans’ textiles are recycled or reused, according to Planet Aid. Most of our clothing ends up in landfills, creating planet-warming pollution. By buying second hand, you’re helping to reduce landfill waste and save precious natural resources.

Clothing makers worldwide use 93 billion cubic meters of water (about 24.6 trillion gallons) annually, according to a United Nations (UN) report. This is contributing to water scarcity in some regions. The denim industry is particularly water intensive. According to the UN, it takes 2,000 gallons of water to produce just one pair of jeans — this is the same amount of water that the average person drinks over seven years, per Planet Aid.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Additionally, jeans production involves using chemicals — and some are even toxic. These chemicals are sometimes dumped into waterways in developing countries, threatening the health of local people, the CBC reported.

Other thrifters were wowed by the Momotaro find.

“Love this ❤️😊❤️,” one person commented. “I really love learning about new labels, brands, etc. … I have a closet full of high-quality designer clothes that I paid ‘next to nothing’ for at thrift stores. 😁”

“OMG that is an amazing find!!” another chimed in. “I always appreciate it when little-known brands slip through the pricer’s hands. Old Navy jeans, $11. Momotaro, $8.”

“I buy all my jeans used — and only a few U.S.-made brands, because they fit amazing and they [have] actual pockets (on female jeans?!),” someone added. “I’ll spend $30 on a pair of $200-$300 jeans any day!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.