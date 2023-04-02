Shopper finds $1,000 espresso machine selling for just $15: ‘You stole that machine legally’

Espresso machines can be expensive, ranging from a few hundred dollars to thousands.

Meanwhile, one Redditor paid just $14.99 for a $1,000 Gaggia machine at their local thrift shop.

“Thrifted a $1k Espresso machine for $15,” the poster says in the ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. “Made many coffees. Have yet to remove the tag.”

Thrifting is a great way to find unique items for cheap, and ThriftStoreHauls is a hotbed for these types of finds. One lucky thrifter scored a vintage camera for just $15. Another drew envy for grabbing some funky green velvet furniture, and another got their hands on a beautiful Ralph Lauren shirt.

Heading to your local thrift shop is also better for the environment. On average, Americans throw away about 85% of their wardrobe annually, with one garbage truck of clothing being burned or sent to landfills every second. Unwanted clothing piles up in landfills to the tune of more than 100 million tons each year.

Additionally, fast fashion contributes to planet-warming air pollution, water waste, and pesticide use. For example, the amount of water needed to produce just one cotton shirt could provide one person with drinking water for 2.5 years.

According to Middle Tennessee State University, if everyone bought one used item in lieu of a new one this year, it would be equivalent to taking half a million cars off the road and could avoid 449 million pounds of waste.

Other thrifters were psyched about the espresso machine find, with one commenting, “Wow! That $15 tag is a certificate of thriftiness. I would keep it on and ride out the win for a while.”

Another adds, “You stole that machine legally, well done!”

Others seemed to be a little jealous, with one joking, “It hurts to see other people living your dream.”

