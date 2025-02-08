Shopper floored after stumbling upon $600 hair tool at thrift store for unbelievable price: 'That's so good'

It can take some effort and luck, but there are still incredible deals to be found at your local thrift shop. One lucky Redditor scored a luxury hair tool for a mere fraction of its original price.

Next time you land the deal of your dreams while shopping secondhand, let the folks on r/ThriftStoreHauls gas you up. Fans of preloved items take to the page to show off everything from jewelry to furniture.

One Redditor was lucky enough to buy a Dyson Airwrap and carrying case for just $40. "I don't know anything about hair stuff, but I'm told this is great," they said.

On the post, they shared two photos, one showing the Goodwill price tag and one showing the luxury blow dryer. Included in the case is the drying wand as well as several attachments. Brand-new, a Dyson and case cost $600. Even with that steep price tag, beauty magazine Glamour reported, "The styler is completely worth it."

Shopping secondhand is the only way you are going to find amazing deals like this. Not only will you save money on everyday items, but giving items new life also fits perfectly with an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Even casual thrift shoppers have the chance to save around $100 annually, while those who check the shelves more regularly can grow their savings exponentially. A CouponFollow survey found that some folks have kept almost $1,800 in their wallets.

Other fans of secondhand shopping were stunned by this score.

"That's so good," one commenter wrote.

Someone else, who was quite well informed on this hair tool, said: "$40 for all this plus the carrying case is a super good deal! I have the Dyson hairdryer, and it doesn't come with a free case; you have to buy it separately."

"I'm so jealous right now!" another Redditor added. "I can't believe how many great things people find on this sub!"

