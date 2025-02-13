Thrifter shares unbelievable find at local Goodwill store: 'It looks so new!'

For the price of a large coffee, one Redditor scored a mint condition, name-brand backpack for 95% off the retail price at the thrift store. Thrilled with their find, the OP shared pictures of the backpack to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Herschel Backpack at the local Goodwill store for $5.49," the OP wrote. They knew they scored an incredible deal.

A similar model of backpack on the Herschel website retails for $120 brand new. This thrifted backpack was not only majorly discounted, but it also appears to be barely used.

Over time and with use, backpacks can lose shape and structure due to the weight of the bag's contents. This backpack, however, seems to have retained that stiff, new-bag feel, and the leather buckle straps show minimal creasing.

Thrifters have a knack for discovering great bargains.

One lucky Redditor found a beautiful maroon-colored Staub Dutch oven for only $13 at their local Goodwill. Frequently compared to an industry-leading Dutch oven and cookware brand, Le Creuset, Staub Dutch ovens retail for $200-$300 brand new.

Another homeowner completely furnished their living room with free local items and pieces from the thrift store — all for under $150. Their living room was fully furnished with two couches, a coffee table, floating shelves, hanging curtains, a runner rug, a TV and console, and other decorative pieces.

Thrifting has become a popular alternative to shopping at big-box retail stores.

When asked why people thrift, one Reddit user shared that they grew up with solely secondhand items. As an adult, they continue to thrift because they can still buy the same quality (if not better) items as buying things new, and for a fraction of the price. Thrifting also helps keep items out of landfills, where planet-warming gases are released as items decompose, and reduces further environmental damage from new products being made.

They continued: thrifting allows them to turn over their wardrobe more frequently. Thrift stores have unique and exciting wardrobe finds, at a cheaper price — like a mint condition Herschel backpack for under $6.

"It looks so new! Also incredible pricing, Goodwills near me would have it at at least double the price," one commenter wrote under the OP's backpack post.

"Wow! I love Herschel!" another user said.

"Great find!" a third user commented.

