Shopper stunned after discovering contents of bag purchased from local thrift store: 'I don't know why anyone would give [that] away'

A thrift shopper perusing the bins at their local Goodwill stumbled upon a lucky rare find.

"Found a plastic bag with somebody's sterling silver baby stuff at the Bins today," they wrote. "The moon [rattle], one fork, and one spoon appear to be Tiffany & Company. Everything else is stamped as sterling, just not Tiffany."

They shared photos of the whimsical silver pieces on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, sparking envy and enthusiasm from fellow thrift enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The stuff of dreams," one person said.

"I don't know why anyone would give [that] away," another agreed.

One person asked OP to share how much the find had cost. "Everything was $1.59 per pound and the total weight of all the silver is 6.2 ounces, so it totals out to $0.62," they replied. Given that the moon rattle alone regularly resells for over $300, they could stand to make a staggering profit on the full set.

Other commenters then shared stories of similar steals. "The things you can find at the thrift, especially in a wealthy neighbourhood, [are] insane," one wrote. "I found an Italian leather bag, brand new, for 15 bucks."

"Found a purse with $400 price tags still on [for] $0.10," another boasted.

Whether they're looking to resell and make a profit or simply enjoy the items themselves, finding high-end products for mere pennies is one of the many reasons thrift shopping has garnered such devoted fans.

Shoppers on r/ThriftStoreHauls have shared stories of finding a 14k gold ring for only $6, saving $300 on an artisanal handwoven blanket, and even finding a brand-new digital artist's tablet for $10.

Even buying more commonplace items, from kitchen wares to linens, will still rack up major savings. The average thrift shopper spends approximately one-third less at a thrift store than they would buying similar items new.

And if that's not enough motivation to go bargain hunting in your local bins, shopping second hand is one of the best ways to quickly reduce your environmental impact.

The toxic fast-fashion industry, which manufactures cheaply made garments, generates an obscene amount of waste and pollution. This is one of the many reasons that nearly half of millennials and Gen Zers regularly shop secondhand, putting the resale industry in the U.S. on a growth track 11 times higher than traditional retail, per Gitnux.

