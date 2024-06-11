Shopper offers hope for others after finding high-quality home item at thrift store: 'The thrift gods bring blessings when you least expect them'

"My Goodwill is full of aggressive resellers waiting for new stock carts."

Heading to the thrift shop is always a gamble — you could find a designer bag, luxury cookware, or nothing. One shopper was lucky enough to find a high-quality blanket, saving over $100.

The r/ThriftStoreHaul subreddit is a place people can go to show off what they have found secondhand shopping. One thrifter took to the page to share photos of a 99-cent blanket.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption of the photo reads: "My Goodwill is full of aggressive resellers waiting for new stock carts. Meanwhile, this is hanging in the linens for 99 cents. Hang in there, folks. The thrift gods bring blessings when you least expect them."

The photos show a large, multicolored blanket and a detail of the Pendleton tag. As a bonus, one of the photos includes their very cute dog. Pendleton is a prestigious brand best known for its wool blankets.

This particular blanket appears to be the Creation Turtle Blanket in a color the company no longer makes. The blanket is available in a different color on its site for $299, and the exact blanket can be found on resale sites like eBay for under $200.

This Redditor got the blanket for only $1, meaning that with taxes, they likely saved more than $300 on this high-quality blanket.

Thrifting has become increasingly popular in recent years. According to OfferUp, "In the past year, 85% of shoppers bought and/or sold secondhand items, with 27% of them doing so for the first time."

Shopping secondhand can save the average shopper around $75 a year on clothes, according to TCD's guide. Not only that, but Goodwill reported that shoppers kept three billion pounds of goods from landfills in 2020.

Commenters were thrilled for the poster.

One person said, "Great find, the best dollar you may ever spend."

Another person was a bit jealous: "I've been looking for a Pendleton blanket for about 20 years now and your doggo has one as a bed. Lucky him and great find."

Posts like this inspire us to get out there and keep thrifting and are a great reminder to check every section at the store.

