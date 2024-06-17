Shopper shares excitement after discovering costly tech item at local thrift store: 'Congrats on your find'

Beyond the thrill of discovering high-quality tech at a fraction of the retail price, thrifting offers a host of benefits for both your wallet and the planet.

A savvy shopper just hit the thrifting jackpot, scoring a Wacom tablet for only $10 at their local thrift store. The excited Redditor shared a photo of their incredible find on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a community dedicated to celebrating the best secondhand treasures.

In the photo, a sleek silver Wacom tablet shines like a beacon of creative potential. The lucky Redditor clarified in a comment: "It is an Intuos 3! I'm very excited."

Photo Credit: Reddit

For the uninitiated, Wacom tablets are essential tools for digital artists, allowing them to draw, paint, and edit with unparalleled precision and control. A brand-new Intuos tablet typically costs hundreds of dollars, making this thrift find an absolute steal.

Beyond the thrill of discovering high-quality tech at a fraction of the retail price, thrifting offers a host of benefits for both your wallet and the planet. When you choose secondhand, you're not only saving money on everything from accessories to furniture, but you're also keeping perfectly good items out of landfills. In landfills, they'd be doomed to releasing planet-harming pollution as they break down.

In fact, the resale market is booming, with more consumers opting for pre-loved goods. According to a recent report from ThredUp, the secondhand market is projected to almost double by 2028 to reach $73 billion. By embracing thrifting, we can collectively reduce our environmental impact while still enjoying the things we need and love.

Fellow Redditors were quick to celebrate the original poster's incredible find.

"Congrats on your find," one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in: "Oh hey I have an Intuos 3 as well! Had it since 2005 and it's still going strong."

One user even shared their own experience with the tablet: "Looks like an Intuos 3? I had a similar model that was older. It worked great when I was learning to draw digitally, which is awkward at first if you're only familiar with drawing traditional, lol. Have fun with it!"

So, the next time you need something new-to-you, consider hitting up your local thrift store. You never know what treasure awaits, ready to spark your creativity while supporting your budget and the environment.

